Transport Ministry confident ECRL will be completed on schedule

The Transport Ministry is confident that the East Coast Rail Link (ECRL) will be completed on schedule in December 2026 and will be operational from January 2027, with a four-hour travel time between Kota Baru and Kuala Lumpur compared with a seven-hour car journey.

Transport Minister Anthony Loke Siew Fook also reported a 64 per cent construction progress of the line as at March 2024 with the line traversing four states: Kelantan, Terengganu, Pahang and Selangor.

