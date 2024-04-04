Third-Generation Triton Pick-Up Truck Showcased at Bangkok Motor Show

The third-generation Triton pick-up truck from a well-known brand was showcased at the 2024 Bangkok International Motor Show. This model, which was first introduced in Thailand last year, is the brand's sixth-generation pick-up truck. It has also been released in Japan after a 12-year hiatus. The Triton displayed at the motor show is in Athlete trim and features a double-cab body.

It has increased in size compared to its predecessor, with a length of 5,360 mm, width of 1,930 mm, and height of 1,815 mm. The wheelbase has also been extended to 3,130 mm. The Triton is equipped with a new engine, the 4N16, which has a 2.4 litre capacity and includes features such as an intercooler, variable geometry turbocharger, common rail fuel injection, and DOHC

