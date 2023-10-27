Schneider Electric invests US$875,000 to collaborate with the Sustainable Tropical Data Centre Testbed in Singapore

Schneider to provide energy management solutions on top of the investmentSchneider Electric is investing US$875,000 (RM4 million) to collaborate with the Sustainable Tropical Data Centre Testbed (STDCT) - Asia’s first-of-its-kind data centre testbed specifically designed for the tropical climate.

Significant power and energy consumption is typically required to maintain controlled environments in data centres, especially in tropical climates, resulting in high costs and carbon emissions. The testbed therefore aims to pioneer green and efficient cooling solutions for data centres located in the tropics to operate optimally.

As part of the partnership, Schneider Electric will provide its solutions such as its Uninterruptible Power Supply (UPS) systems, fan walls, busways, and Smart Low-Voltage (LV) Panels. Additionally, the STDCT will be integrated with Schneider Electric’s building management system, EcoStruxure Building Operations - an open and scalable next-generation building management solution that comprises an integrated ecosystem of smart devices, software, apps, and services. headtopics.com

"The burgeoning digital economy in Asia is bringing about an unprecedented demand for data centres. Yet, cooling these centres, especially in our regional climate, comes at a high cost - both financially and environmentally," stated Yoon Young Kim, Cluster president, Singapore and Brunei, Schneider Electric.

"The Sustainable Tropical Data Centre Testbed is a groundbreaking initiative that underscores our commitment to future-proofing the data centre industry in the region," said Associate Professor Lee Poh Seng, Programme Director of the STDCT. headtopics.com

Schneider Electric will also be part of the executive committee to contribute industry expertise and insights.

