realme Malaysia Launches realme Note 50 with Entry-Level Features

Today, realme Malaysia announced the realme Note 50 officially launching here. Available in Sky Blue and Midnight Black, there are two variants (64GB and 128GB) for RM349 and RM399, respectively. The phone is available to purchase at all realme Brand Stores, authorised dealers, official Shopee, Lazada and TikTok Shop. As an entry-level device, one should not expect much of the performance capability.

The realme Note 50 features an octa-core UNISOC T612 chipset, alongside 4GB of RAM which can be paired with up to 8GB of Dynamic RAM, and supporting storage expansion of up to 2TB. Of course, there's also the 5000mAh battery pack. In addition, the realme Note 50 also features a 6.74-inch display with a 90Hz refresh rate. It also comes with a Mini Capsule function which is like the Dynamic Island from Apple's iPhone 15 Pro. It updates users on their daily steps, battery level and data usage. Other than that, it has a 13MP primary camera and an IP54 water and dust resistance rating

We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:



technavemy / 🏆 6. in MY

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Malaysia’s tech education space sees entry of Rocket Academy from SingaporeRocket Academy’s official entry into the Malaysian market plays a critical role in plugging the gaps for tech talent.

Source: DNewsAsia - 🏆 23. / 51 Read more »

Infinix Note 40 Series Launches Globally With Dimensity 7020, 100W ChargingInfinix has globally launched the new Note 40 series in Sepang, offering a total of four models across the lineup. The series consists of the vanilla Note 40,

Source: LowyatNET - 🏆 13. / 59 Read more »

Infinix Note 40 Price in Malaysia & SpecsThe latest Infinix Note 40 price in Malaysia market starts from RM898. The Infinix Note 40 is powered by a Mediatek Helio G99 Ultimate CPU pr...

Source: technavemy - 🏆 6. / 68 Read more »

Realme Note 50 To Launch In Malaysia On 4 Aprilrealme has officially announced the local launch date for the Note 50. The budget smartphone will be arriving in the Malaysian market on 4 April 2024 and it

Source: LowyatNET - 🏆 13. / 59 Read more »

Infinix Note 40 Pro 5G Price in Malaysia & SpecsThe latest Infinix Note 40 Pro 5G price in Malaysia market starts from RM1098. The Infinix Note 40 Pro 5G is powered by a Mediatek Dimensity 7020 (6 ...

Source: technavemy - 🏆 6. / 68 Read more »

Infinix Note 40 Series Arrives In Malaysia; Starts From RM899Infinix has finally revealed the Malaysian pricing for its new Note 40 series smartphones. Unfortunately, though, it seems that our market is only getting two

Source: LowyatNET - 🏆 13. / 59 Read more »