MRANTI's NTIS enables 27 tech firms to commercialise 27 products, generating US$18.6m

The Malaysian Research Accelerator for Technology and Innovation (MRANTI) has supported local innovators to advance their R&D and enter new markets. In 2023, the National Technology and Innovation Sandbox (NTIS) facilitated 27 Malaysian tech companies to commercialise 27 products, generating US$18.6 million in sales.





