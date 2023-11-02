Malaysian film ‘Sumpahan Jerunei’ picked up by US distributor after awards haul despite low takings locally

It also won several awards at the 8th edition of the European Cinematography Awards including for Best Actress (Uqasha Senrose) and Best Supporting Actress (Daiyan Trisha).which centres around the Melanau tribe in Sarawak has now been picked up by US distributor House of Films which has acquired worldwide rights, except Asia, for the film.The film is currently being screened for international buyers at the American Film Market until November 5.

The film’s co-producer Datin Wendy Wong said that she could not be happier with the overwhelming recognition for the film now despite initially feeling a bit let down for not achieving their target collection in the domestic market.Wong added that with the film premiering at the 2023 Asean International Film Festival Awards in Sarawak on July 23, it meant that they had no choice but to go along with the local release date of July 27.

“Everybody told us that we were ‘daring’ (for releasing on the July slate) but actually we didn’t have any choice. “We could have released the movie earlier and the collection might be more as we have such a strong lineup of cast members, but we are still grateful with all the achievements now.”

She said that they were surprised with the decision of House of Films, which is known for being picky with its content and hopes that the international recognition can attract more buyers to come for their film.

“House of Films is a very prominent name and they are very selective, they don’t just simply pick up any films.

