KPJ Healthcare to Sell Aged Care Business in Australia

KPJ Healthcare Bhd's proposed disposal of its aged care business in Australia aims to reduce operating costs and focus on more profitable segments. The agreement involves a net cash payment of A$700,000. Al-'Aqar Australia Pty Ltd, a subsidiary of Al-'Aqar Healthcare REIT, has also entered into a land sale agreement.





