Gamma-ray burst from distant supernova caused disturbance in Earth's ionosphere

About two billion years ago in a galaxy far beyond our Milky Way, a big star met its demise in a massive explosion called a supernova that unleashed a huge burst of gamma rays, which pack the most energy of any wave in the electromagnetic spectrum. Those waves traversed the cosmos and finally reached Earth last year.

This gamma-ray burst, researchers said yesterday, caused a significant disturbance in Earth’s ionosphere, a layer of the planet’s upper atmosphere that contains electrically charged gases called plasm

