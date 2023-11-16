Fuel delivery enters Gaza after Israel agrees to limited deliveries

A first consignment of fuel entered Gaza from Egypt late Friday after Israel agreed to a US request to allow limited deliveries to end a communications blackout that has halted aid convoys for two days. UN agencies have spoken of an increasingly desperate situation for the 2.4 million Palestinians trapped inside the besieged enclave, which Israel has been pounding by land and air for the past six weeks.

The fuel delivery came as troops combed Gaza’s largest hospital in a search for the Hamas operations centre that Israel says lies hidden in bunkers beneath. Israel has vowed to “crush” Hamas in response to the group’s Oct 7 attack, when it broke through Gaza’s militarised border to kill about 1,200 people, most of them civilians, and take about 240 hostages, according to Israeli official

