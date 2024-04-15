ECRL-EAP to Boost Socio-Economic Activities in Malaysia

The East Coast Rail Link-Economic Accelerator Projects is set to boost socio-economic activities in various sectors such as construction, tourism, trade and industrial development, said the Malaysia n Investment Development Authority .
“Areas that could be further explored – being EAP enablers – are construction ; renewable energy; sustainability products and services; education and training centres; shared utility service like waste management, research and development. “Mida is eager to support businesses eyeing ECRL-EAP investments. This will enhance the project's allure for investors. This effort is crucial in maintaining an edge over competing initiatives, like the proposed Thailand's Kra Land Bridge.
“Participation from all stakeholders is highly important. Issues like environmental challenges, such as floods, infrastructure, utility readiness, zoning restrictions, and land categorisations, have been identified. According to the agency, the DICP facilitates direct engagement between investors and financiers, allowing them to discuss funding options, negotiate terms, and explore alternative financing arrangements.
Spanning 665km, the ECRL is poised to be a game changer for Malaysia, linking the country closely to the Pan-Asia Railway network and enhancing connectivity with Asean and Eurasia regions. It is targeted to be completed in December 2026 and operational in January 2027.
