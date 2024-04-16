Diving Star Wendy Ng Yan Yee Announces Retirement

After 14 years of serving as the national athlete, diving star Wendy Ng Yan Yee has announced her retirement. The Asian and Commonwealth Games silver medallist shared the news yesterday through her social media accounts.
In her announcement post, Wendy wrote, “Today with a grateful and thankful heart, I bid farewell to the pool that’s been my sanctuary and stage for countless unforgettable moments.” The diver also took the opportunity to thank the National Sports Council, various sporting bodies, her coaches and teammates. She also expressed gratitude towards her sponsors, fans and family for their support throughout her career.
However, it seems like her retirement will make way for a new journey because Wendy hinted that she may transition into coaching. In the video, the athlete said, “I shall try my best to look forward to whatever life have in store for me in the future”, as she was guiding two young swimmers in a pool. The video ends with, “Retirement marks not the end, but the beginning of another exciting journey.
Many fans and fellow athletes shared their reaction to Wendy’s news, wishing her a happy retirement. Her diving patner Nur Dhabitah also sent her well wishes, saying, “Happy retirement partner! I enjoyed every second of our diving journey together! I wish you all the best for your future endeavours!”.
