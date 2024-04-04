Australian PM says Israel's explanation for Gaza aid workers' deaths 'not good enough'

Israel's explanation for the deaths from an air strike in Gaza of seven aid workers, including Australian woman Zomi Frankcom, was 'not good enough', Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese said today. Israel said on Tuesday it mistakenly killed workers of charity World Central Kitchen, drawing widespread condemnation from the United States and several allies. The dead included citizens of Australia, Britain and Poland as well as Palestinians and a dual citizen of the US and Canada.

'We need to have accountability for how it has occurred, and what is not good enough is the statements that have been made, including that this is just a product of war,' Albanese said during a press conference in Sydney

