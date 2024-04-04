Amotti Emerges as Champion in Season 2 of “Physical 100—Underground”

Season 2 of “ Physical 100 (피지컬: 100)—Underground” roared back onto screens, captivating global audiences with its adrenaline-fueled challenges and awe-inspiring physique showcases. In the climactic finale, top contenders like Amotti or Kim Jae Hong (김재홍) and Hong Beom Seok (홍범석) faced gruelling challenges, from guarding Thor's hammer to engaging in pillar-pushing showdowns. Amidst the tension, Amotti emerged victorious, clinching the championship title.

Runner-up Hong Beom Seok (the only returnee from season 1) graciously accepted his fate, embodying the spirit of sportsmanship and gratitude. Reflecting on his journey, Amotti shared insights into his daily commitment to hard work and credited his fellow contestants for the camaraderie and memories forged throughout the competition, showcasing the true essence of “Physical 100”. Now, let’s learn a little more about Amotti, the new champion of “Physical 100':

