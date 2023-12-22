81.9% of Bumiputera Students Secure Spots in Local Universities for 2022 Intake

In a startling revelation, MCA president Datuk Seri Wee Ka Siong disclosed that 81.9% of Bumiputera students secured spots in local universities for the 2022 intake, leaving non-Bumiputeras with a mere 18.1% share. In a Facebook post, Wee mentioned submitting a written inquiry to the Minister of Higher Education (MOHE) in Parliament.

His query sought information on the admission rates of students from all ethnic backgrounds in government universities, along with a specific focus on listing the five most sought-after subjects among pre-university and Sijil Tinggi Persekolahan Malaysia (STPM) students. As per MOHE’s response, the MyMohes system indicated that 81.9% of Bumiputera students enrolled in local universities in 2022, while non-Bumiputera students comprised 18.1





therakyatpost » / 🏆 14. in MY We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.