Woman disowns brother convicted of husband's killing

A woman has said her own brother is now dead to her after he was convicted of her husband’s killing. In an exclusive interview with this paper, mother-of-seven Elizabeth Cash said she can never forgive her brother Andy - after he was found guilty of the manslaughter of his brother-in-law John Cash’s killing earlier this week.

On Tuesday Andy Cash, who was on trial for murder, was found guilty of the manslaughter of his brother-in-law John ‘Johnny’ Cash (40) at Hebron Road, Kilkenny City, on May 3rd, 2022. Speaking from her home following the verdict Elizabeth (42) said she can never forgive her brother, and says she never wants to see him again. READ MORE: Kilkenny man guilty of manslaughter of brother-in-law he believed had affair with his wife “He showed no remorse for me, for my husband, for my children. So I could never ever forgive and I could never ever say that he’s my brother. “He’s dead to me,” she said. “If Andy died I wouldn’t even go to his funeral and that’s the honest truth. That’s the way I feel because he betrayed me and my childre





