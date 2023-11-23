Hostage release under Israel-Hamas truce delayed

The release of hostages under a temporary truce between Israel and Palestinian Hamas militants will not happen before tomorrow, Israel's national security adviser and the US said, dashing hopes of relatives that some would be freed today. White House spokesperson Adrienne Watson said final logistical details for the release were being worked out."That is on track and we are hopeful that implementation will begin on Friday morning," Ms Watson said.

Israel and Hamas agreed early yesterday to a ceasefire in Gaza for at least four days, to let in humanitarian aid and free at least 50 hostages held by militants in the enclave in exchange for at least 150 Palestinians jailed in Israel. The starting time of the truce and release of hostages captured by Hamas during its 7 October attack on Israel has yet to be officially announced. An Egyptian security source said mediators had sought a start time of 10am (8am Irish time) toda





