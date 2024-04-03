WhatsApp Experiences Outage, Users Unable to Send Messages

WhatsApp users across the world have reported that the messaging app has gone down on Wednesday evening. The popular Meta-owned service is stuck “connecting” and not reloading for hundreds of thousands of users who have been left unable to send messages, videos, pictures or voice notes. Messages within the app are also appearing with a timer symbol beside them, without the single and double blue ticks that normally appear beside a message to indicate its status.

A spokesperson wrote: "We know some people are experiencing issues right now, we're working on getting things back to 100% for everyone as quickly as possible". According to Downdector at its peak, almost 6,000 users had reported issues, as of its last update, Downdector reports that 504 users were experiencing issues. Acknowledging the outage, WhatsApp took to X to say that they are "working on getting" the app up and running again

