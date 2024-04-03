Coleen Nolan's Daughter Ciara Gets Engaged

Coleen Nolan has revealed that her daughter Ciara is engaged. The Loose Women star, 59, announced the happy news on Instagram alongside a sweet photo of Ciara, 22, with her fiance Maxx Innes. Gushing over her "beautiful" daughter, Coleen said that she "loves them both so much". She wrote: "Well what can I say… I’m so so delighted that @maxxinnes has asked my beautiful girl @ciarafensome to marry him. I love them both sooooo much. Miss them even more! Can’t wait to see them. Off to buy a hat.

" Among those to pay their congratulations was Coleen's ITV co-star Denise Welch, who wrote: "Congratulations @ciarafensome." While another commented: "Good news Coleen congratulations to them both." A third wrote: "Great news Coleen you must be delighted for them. Was good seeing u bk on @loosewomen today

We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:



IrishMirror / 🏆 4. in İE

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Coleen Nolan 'delighted' as she makes huge announcement about daughter CiaraLoose Women star Coleen Nolan, 59, announced the happy news on Instagram alongside a sweet photo of Ciara with her fiance Maxx Innes

Source: IrishMirror - 🏆 4. / 98 Read more »

Coleen Nolan urges smokers to quit now after terrifying health scareColeen Nolan said she 'feared she was going to die' as she battled to breathe as a result of an acute chest infection she believes was worsened by her 40 year smoking habit

Source: IrishMirror - 🏆 4. / 98 Read more »

Ciara Revins' Best Things in Life: Beauty product, restaurant and family memories with fiancé and daughterThe Today Show star and Red FM presenter chats to RSVP all about her favourite things, including her favourite hotel in Ireland, must-have fashion accessory and top TV picks

Source: RSVPMagazine - 🏆 7. / 76 Read more »

'The two most driven individuals I've ever met' - Cork's 13-time All-Ireland-winning sistersCiara and Doireann O’Sullivan announced their inter-county retirements last week.

Source: The42_ie - 🏆 5. / 86 Read more »

'Last year was probably one of the most enjoyable with Cork, which made the decision that bit harder'Rebel legend Ciara O’Sullivan called time on a glittering inter-county career earlier this month.

Source: The42_ie - 🏆 5. / 86 Read more »

Husband who lost wife and daughters in Mayo crash pays tribute at funeralThe funerals of Una Carlin Bowden, Ciara, and Saoirse took place earlier today in Donegal.

Source: JOEdotie - 🏆 31. / 51 Read more »