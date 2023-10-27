WATCH: Drake Brings His Mammy To A Basketball Game And Does A Class Little Shimmy On The Sideline

The singer, who almost sent the internet into meltdown with his moves in his recent video for Hotline Bling, took his mammy to a basketball game this week and it’s melted our hearts even more.Himself and Mammy Drake headed to a Toronto Raptors game and best of all, when he realized he was caught on camera, he did a brilliant shimmy that we’re pretty sure his mammy is very proud of.
Drake is in my city at the basketball game w his mom, watching the raps mascot dance to Hotline Bling…how cute is he wish I was there
What to watch now that Love Island is endingBy this time next week, one couple will have been crowned the winner of the 2022 season of Love Island, and while we'll inevitably get to hear all that we can from them about what really went down in the villa, it won't last long. Read more ⮕
WATCH: Cat photobombs Sky News coverage of Boris Johnson scandalA cat has just made everyone on the internet burst out laughing and we all cannot stop talking about it after it photobombed a Sky News last night. Read more ⮕