WATCH: Drake Brings His Mammy To A Basketball Game And Does A Class Little Shimmy On The Sideline

The singer, who almost sent the internet into meltdown with his moves in his recent video for Hotline Bling, took his mammy to a basketball game this week and it’s melted our hearts even more.Himself and Mammy Drake headed to a Toronto Raptors game and best of all, when he realized he was caught on camera, he did a brilliant shimmy that we’re pretty sure his mammy is very proud of.

Drake is in my city at the basketball game w his mom, watching the raps mascot dance to Hotline Bling…how cute is he wish I was thereGirls AloudSurvey reveals the most popular places for proposals this Christmas season104-year-old woman says the secret to a long life is ‘a Guinness a day and don’t marry’‘I’ve asked my 18-year-old daughter to pay €86 a month for bills – now she claims I’m mean’‘Am I wrong for making my wedding...

Read more:

Herdotie »

WATCH: Meet Sonny, An Inspirational 70-Year-Old BodybuilderThe website for Irish women Read more ⮕

What to watch now that Love Island is endingBy this time next week, one couple will have been crowned the winner of the 2022 season of Love Island, and while we'll inevitably get to hear all that we can from them about what really went down in the villa, it won't last long. Read more ⮕

WATCH: Cat photobombs Sky News coverage of Boris Johnson scandalA cat has just made everyone on the internet burst out laughing and we all cannot stop talking about it after it photobombed a Sky News last night. Read more ⮕

10 brilliant films to watch on your next big night inThe website for Irish women Read more ⮕

WATCH: One Republic Take On One Of This Year’s Biggest Tracks For The Live LoungeThe website for Irish women Read more ⮕

- Where to Watch and Stream Online – Entertainment.ie12-year-old Regan MacNeil begins to adapt an explicit new personality as strange events befall the local area of Georgetown. Her mother becomes torn between sci... Read more ⮕