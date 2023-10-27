Curtis Pritchard reveals what he said to Love Island ex Amy Hart after welcoming first baby

The pair became an item on the 2019 Love Island series and were together until Pritchard opted to end their summer romance for Maura Higgins – a later arrival on the show.

After a turbulent time in the villa, the pair never rekindled their romance, but according to Curtis they remain friends. Amy found love outside the villa and has since welcomed her first child with boyfriend Sam Rason while Curtis has made sure to keep his love life as far away from prying eyes as possible.

The 27-year-old ballroom dancer confirmed that the pair have remained in touch and that he even reached out to her after she gave birth to her baby, Stanley. Speaking to Closer Magazine, he said: “I have congratulated Amy. I’m so happy for her. She’s found The One, and she’s found her love”. headtopics.com

Curtis added: “And huge congratulations to Tommy and Molly. I haven’t met Bambi yet, but I think Tommy will be the most fun and great dad.” When probed over his plans to become a father, he said: “I feel very happy at the moment so I won’t be doing anything like that anytime soon. I’ve still got things I want to achieve first”.Tom Hanks will visit Dublin for the Dalkey Book Festival

