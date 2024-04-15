Top Five Destinations for Solo Travellers

Get ready for a stellar solo adventure. Explore the top five destinations for solo travel lers this year with packages available from Travel Department that include flights, transfers and accommodation …

Over the last few years, more and more people have chosen to travel alone, with the search term “solo travel” increasing year on year. Research has shown solo travellers opt for a mix of seeing the top sights but also having unusual experiences wherever they holiday. Of course, the reasons will vary from person to person, but the trend is clear – solo travel has multiple benefits.

The feeling of freedom and independence often drives the decision to travel alone. Solo trips also open up the possibility of interactions with new people and cultures, often creating the right circumstances to make new friends, whether it’s locals or other tourists. Getting to know yourself better and gaining confidence are other advantages.

However, it’s important to clear up a misconception: “solo” doesn’t always mean alone. Lots of solo travellers join group tours. Companies such as the Irish-owned and operatedcater specifically for solo travellers, offering solo-only or solo-friendly trips. As part of its solo travel tours, participants holiday with like-minded people, sharing incredible experiences and memories that will last forever.

So where to go, if planning a solo trip? Here are the top five short haul and long haul destinations and tours which include flights, transfers, and accommodation on a half-board basis. Having a local guide by your side throughout your holiday adds a personal touch and really helps to enhance the overall travel experience, making it more authentic.

