Marks and Spencer recalls Mushroom Pie over undeclared allergen

The Food Safety Authority of Ireland has issued an Allergen Alert for specific batches of the supermarket’s M&S Food Plant Kitchen Mushroom Pie .This could make it unsafe to eat for anyone who is allergic or intolerant of soya.The FSAI said: “The above batches of M&S Food Plant Kitchen Mushroom Pie contains soya which is not declared in the list of ingredients. This may make the batches unsafe for consumers who are allergic to or intolerant of soya.

“Please do not consume this product if you have an allergy or intolerance to Soya. If you wish to exchange the product, you can return it to your nearest store where a full refund will be given.

Marks And Spencer Mushroom Pie Recall Allergen Soya Safety Concerns

