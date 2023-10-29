The six (strange) signs that show your partner is the one for you

Fay says that having ‘a type’ is a pitfall that people fall into and more often than not, it doesn’t work out. This shows that choosing someone out of your comfort zone might be the way to go.This one sounds a bit silly but Claire says that this can become a big issue for some couples particularly if one person likes trying new foods and the other sticks to the same thing.If you love dogs and your partner isn’t a fan, this could be a red flag, according to Claire.

“If your dog is like your baby but the guy you’re with was raised to think dogs aren’t part of the family, that can spiral” says the relationship expert. It may not seem a big deal but if your other half expresses boredom when you’re talking about your dog/cat/animal of choice, that could potentially get tiresome after a while.If you both like the place spick and span or if you’re BOTH happy with clutter lying around, this is a good sign, says Claire.

If you’re always arriving a few minutes after the agreed time, or vice versa, then Claire says your boyfriend or girlfriend can feel like “you don’t respect their time”.For some reason, bad boys (or girls) keep people interested but in Fay’s opinion, that could be exactly what you don’t need. headtopics.com

Fay says that although people tend to be attracted to people who aren’t overly interested, sometimes what you need “is the opposite of that”.

