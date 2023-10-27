Black & Irish: Celebrating Black Irish Legends, Trailblazers and Everyday Heroes

Irish actor Ruth Negga is among those whose coming-of-age stories are told in Black & Irish: Celebrating Black Irish Legends, Trailblazers and Everday Heroes. Photograph: Justin CoitIt was as a teenager in London that Ethiopian-Irish actor Ruth Negga first experienced that “lifting-of-the-veil moment”. It is one which most black Irish people will recognise with a certain visceral clarity: I am black and almost everyone around me is white.

This same veil was lifted for Mamobo Ogoro, a Nigerian-Irish social psychologist and the founder of an intercultural media company Gorm. When she was six years old one of her peers asked her why her skin “looked like poo”. Even then, Ogoro – just like Negga – knew that to be “black” was not an internal decision but, rather, an external designation.

By sharing the bold coming-of-age stories and remarkable accomplishments of public figures such as Negga, Ogoro and O’Neill, Black & Irish: Legends, Trailblazers and Everyday Heroes extends an invitation to young, black Irish adults. It encourages them, their racial identities having historically been shaped by the world’s perceptions, to define themselves on their own terms. headtopics.com

In pursuit of this mission, the book neither reduces the complexity of intersectional identity nor trivialises its many challenges. As Nigerian-Irish mental health and disability activist Blessing Dada incisively points out, being black and disabled or black and a member of the LGBTQIA+ community does not automatically confer membership or acceptance within the wider black community.

There can be no blueprint for being authentically or inspirationally “black Irish” – a concept which, for many, continues to be an oxymoron. The true measure of humility for a black Irish “trailblazer” lies in their ability to recognise that they alone cannot represent all of the diverse identities and experiences that make up the black diaspora. headtopics.com

