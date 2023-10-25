The Late George Murray and John Delamere: A Football Connection

Gavin Cooney THE LATE GEORGE Murray ran record stores across Dublin, but when his neighbour John Delamere was a teenager, all he wanted to hear was Murray’s phone ring. Delamere’s house didn’t have a phone but Murray’s did, meaning when Shelbourne’s B team were short of players, a call would be put into Murray’s to tell John to grab his gear and hop on his bike to Harold’s Cross.

Delamere went on to win a league title with Limerick United, top the league’s scoring charts with Shelbourne, and enjoyed a brief but dazzling stint in the Dutch Eredivisie. He did it all while enduring the grinding parsimony of professional football in the 1970s and 80s; working in a zero-sum game when the sums were pitifully low. Football entered Delamere’s family. His step-brother, Paddy Turner, played seven times for Celtic and twice for Ireland, winning a league title with Shamrock Rovers and Dundalk. Delamere also played with St Pat’s B team, with whom he suffered a horror leg break in 1974, when he was only 1





