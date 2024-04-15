Taxpayers' Money Spent on Politicians' Expenses

Despite being paid a basic salary of €107,376 they were unwilling to put their hands in their pockets for the pound shop gadgets. More than €50,000 was spent on hospitality and entertainment by the Houses of the Oireachtas .

Almost €7,400 was spent on gifts for visiting dignitaries. Among the items purchased were 10 A6 notebooks and pens, both of which include the logo of Dail Eireann, and set the taxpayer back more than €500 in total. There was a €180,000 invoice for furniture and fittings including an outlay for flag poles, with four transactions listed at a total of €10,000.

Other items were purchased for staff or politicians including an expenditure of €2,558 for two “ergonomic specialist chairs” and a bill of €1,557 for “three chairs for the taller person”. There was a bill of €24,400 under what is known as the direct purchase scheme which allows TDs and Senators to buy a new phone every 18 months up to a cost of €750.

There was an invoice of under €62,000 for taxi travel, some of it on trips abroad, but mostly for staff who work in the evening due to late Dail sittings. €10,250 was spent on car hire, almost all of it related to a visit by a delegation from Nepal.

Taxpayers Politicians Expenses Mobile Phones Flagpoles Fidget Spinners Hospitality Entertainment Oireachtas Autism-Friendly Gifts Dignitaries

We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:



IrishMirror / 🏆 4. in İE

Ireland Latest News, Ireland Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Money coach Kel Galavan shares her top tips to save moneyMoney coach Kel Galavan shares her top tips to save money in your every day life. Here's what you need to know!

Source: VIP Magazine - 🏆 24. / 51 Read more »

Money Mindset Coach Shares Tips for Saving MoneyMoney mindset coach Kel Galavan provides tips for households to cut down on costs and save more money. She emphasizes that saving money is possible regardless of income or expenses.

Source: RSVPMagazine - 🏆 7. / 76 Read more »

Sinn Féin Spends More on Social Media Ads Than All Other Parties CombinedSinn Féin has the largest online presence among political parties and has spent more on social media ads than all others combined so far this year, according to a report by Mulley Communications. The party spent €44,450 on 88 ads, while Fine Gael spent €8,450, Fianna Fáil spent €7,070, and Labour spent €2,450.

Source: IrishMirror - 🏆 4. / 98 Read more »

Taxpayers forked out almost €25,000 on politicians’ phones and fidget spinnersThe pest control bill for Leinster House and its buildings came to just under €45,000 according to a spreadsheet of costs released

Source: IrishMirror - 🏆 4. / 98 Read more »

Taxpayers stiffed with €1.4m bill for medical-card holders' ViagraExclusive: Galway had the highest number of people picking up free anti-impotence pills under the scheme last year, new figures show

Source: IrishMirror - 🏆 4. / 98 Read more »

Travis Kelce has spent £6.2m on Taylor Swift in less than a yearTravis Kelce has spent a whopping £6.2million on dating music megastar Taylor Swift since the two first started their romance - with the NFL football star head over heels for the singer

Source: IrishMirror - 🏆 4. / 98 Read more »