One Year Anniversary of Mark Sheehan's Passing

It's one year to the day that talented Irish musician from The Script , Mark Sheehan , passed away at the age of 46.

"Much loved husband, father, brother, band mate and friend Mark Sheehan passed away today in hospital after a brief illness. The family and group ask fans to respect their privacy at this tragic time," read a statement on social media at the time of Mark Sheehan's death. Another fan called Caitlin, said Sheehan had been one of her idols since she was a young girl and explained she "still can't get my around" his death.

Mark Sheehan The Script Musician Death Anniversary

