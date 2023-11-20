Sunny spells expected in Ireland before colder weather arrives

Met Éireann has quashed any fears of a freezing week with some sunny spells on the cards in between showers before some colder weather extends along Ireland next week. While temperatures might dip to 0C on Monday night following a day of scattered showers, with fog, mist and frost forming throughout the night, by Tuesday morning any patches foggy and misty patches will clear - paving the way for spells of hazy sunshine.

Monday is set to be the coldest night of the week, with the national forecaster predicting there will be lots of dry weather overall throughout the week, but with plenty of clouds and some patchy rain in Atlantic coastal counties at times. READ MORE: Miracle escape as building partially collapses onto main street in Leitrim Alan O’Reilly from the ever-reliable Carlow Weather X (formerly Twitter) account also suggested the coming days would be drier, posting: “Total rainfall forecast for the next five days looking much better with not much rain for most area





