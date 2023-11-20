US Defence Secretary Visits Kyiv to Reassure Ukraine of Continued Support

US Defence Secretary Lloyd Austin made an unannounced visit to Kyiv today to reassure Ukraine that Washington will continue supporting its fight against invading Russian forces. The United States has provided tens of billions of dollars in security aid for Ukraine and repeatedly pledged to back Kyiv for"as long as it takes," but opposition from hardline Republican lawmakers has raised doubts about the future of American assistance.
Austin"travelled to Ukraine today to meet with Ukrainian leaders and reinforce the staunch support of the United States for Ukraine's fight for freedom," the Pentagon said in a statement on the trip, which was not previously announced due to security concerns. "He will also underscore the continued US commitment to providing Ukraine with the security assistance it needs to defend itself from Russian aggression," it said. The trip to Kyiv is the Pentagon chief's second since Russia launched a full-scale invasion of Ukraine in February 202
