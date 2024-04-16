School bus involved in single-vehicle collision in Limerick

At around 8:20am this morning, emergency personnel including firefighters and gardaí attended the scene of the crash, which is understood to have involved some students.
The incident occurred along a stretch of road in Herbertstown, a small village located in southeast Limerick situated between the larger villages of Caherconlish in the north and Hospital in the south.Although ambulances were also dispatched to the scene of the collision, gardaí confirmed to the Irish Mirror that no injuries were reported, adding that while authorities were in attendance, this was to assist with traffic management.
