President Biden's Visit to Ireland: One Year On

It's been exactly one year since US President, Joe Biden, and his entourage visited Ireland .

President Biden has received some high profile criticism over his administration's attitude towards Israeli military operations in Gaza since Hamas attacked and killed more than 1,000 people and took hundreds others hostage on October 7, 2023. The SDLP in the North of Ireland, once led by John Hume, boycotted the traditional trip to Washington DC to celebrate St. Patrick's Day.

President Biden Visit Ireland Anniversary Criticism Israeli Military Operations Gaza

We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:



IrishMirror / 🏆 4. in İE

Ireland Latest News, Ireland Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

POLL: One year on from US President Joe Biden's historic 2023 visit to IrelandIf a week is a long time in politics, 12 months must be an eternity.

Source: IrishMirror - 🏆 4. / 98 Read more »

Irish WWE star to join Joe Biden and Taoiseach at White House on Patrick's DayThe extremely popular star will visit the White House and meet US President Joe Biden.

Source: IrishMirror - 🏆 4. / 98 Read more »

Ireland warned not to use White House visit to ‘lecture the US on policy’Ireland has been warned not to “lecture the United States on policy” during St Patrick’s Day visits to the country by a former White House press secret...

Source: NewstalkFM - 🏆 19. / 55 Read more »

Leinster go strong as Ireland stars return for Bulls visitLeo Cullen’s starting team includes 11 players who featured for Ireland in the Six Nations.

Source: The42_ie - 🏆 5. / 86 Read more »

20 Saunas Around Ireland To Visit Over The Long WeekendOnline

Source: TheGlossMag - 🏆 9. / 68 Read more »

Ireland’s 10 best beaches and why you should visit themWith the weather ever improving and summer on its way, here are 10 Irish beaches to add to your travel list this year.

Source: image_magazine - 🏆 17. / 59 Read more »