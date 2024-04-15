Appeal for Information: Lost Dog Found at Heuston Station

Iarnród Éireann have appealed to the public for information after a “lost little dog” turned up at Heuston Station on Friday night.

A spokesperson for Iarnród Éireann wrote on X: “Is this your dog? Last night, this sweet dog embarked on the 7:25pm Portlaoise to Heuston service and is being cared for by our staff from Heuston Station until we find its owner.”Unfortunately, the cute little dog had not been found overnight, leading the staff to make a comfy bed for the “lost little dog” in Heuston Station, but they are still hoping to reunite it with its owner tonight so it can sleep in its own bed.

