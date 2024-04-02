Popular Henhouse Podcast Comes to an End, Leaving Fans Disappointed

Fans of the popular Henhouse podcast hosted by three of Ireland's most prominent comedic personalities have been left "gutted" after it was announced that the show is ending. Hosts Tommy Tiernan, Hector Ó hEochagáin and Laurita Blewitt have been hosting the Tommy, Hector & Laurita Podcast - also known as the Henhouse podcast - since August 2020, during the heights of Covid.

Describing the podcast as "pure conversation, of the language-loving storytelling variety", the trio have amassed a large following in their roughly three and-a-half years of craic agus scéal. Breaking the sad news to their fans on social media, a joint statement was released, saying: "Tommy, Hector and Laurita have made the difficult decision to close the Henhouse podcast door for good.

