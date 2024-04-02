March 2023 to be Among Top Ten Wettest Marches on Record in Ireland

Provisional data from Met Éireann will suggest that last will be in the 'top ten wettest' Marches on record. Climate figures, due to be published by Met Éireann tomorrow, will confirm that while last month was not quite as wet as March 2023, some areas had rainfall over 200% above normal. Met Éireann Climatologist Paul Moore said the country saw '145% of its long-term average rainfall' last month.

Speaking on RTÉ's News at One, he said that most of the rain was concentrated in 'the south and east'. Mr Moore said that 'last March was actually the wettest March on record' but the difference between this year and last year is that 'February 2023 was a very dry month, whereas February this year was also very wet

We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:



rtenews / 🏆 1. in İE

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Met Eireann predict temperatures to fall to freezing before rise next weekMet Eireann have confirmed that temperatures will rise to above average levels this month but we also will have a few chilly nights before things start to heat up

Source: RSVPMagazine - 🏆 7. / 76 Read more »

Met Eireann warn of high tides and coastal flooding during the week aheadWith the weather set to heat up a bit over the span of the next week, we are still not away from the harsh Irish weather, as Met Eireann warns of flooding in some regions

Source: RSVPMagazine - 🏆 7. / 76 Read more »

Met Eireann issues five-day warning over 'unusual' event that could wreak havocMet Eireann has sounded the alarm over an 'unusual' event that's expected to last at least five days. It comes as the latest weather forecast indicates that Ireland is in for a miserable weekend.

Source: IrishMirror - 🏆 4. / 98 Read more »

Ireland weather map shows when snow could hit as Met Eireann admit 'uncertainty'Ireland could experience another bout of snow very soon, with weather models pinpointing the exact day it might fall. Met Eireann has admitted there is some 'uncertainty' in the upcoming forecast for Ireland.

Source: IrishMirror - 🏆 4. / 98 Read more »

Best pictures as snow blankets parts of Ireland ahead of latest weather warningHeavy snow hit Ireland over Friday with a spate of Met Éireann weather warnings in place

Source: IrishMirror - 🏆 4. / 98 Read more »

Met Eireann issues 24-hour weather warning for two countiesThe counties will be hit with high tides and onshore winds

Source: IrishMirror - 🏆 4. / 98 Read more »