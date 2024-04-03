Pep Guardiola hits back at Roy Keane's comments on Erling Haaland

Pep Guardiola has hit back at comments made by Roy Keane on Manchester City striker Erling Haaland. The Manchester United legend compared the Norwegian to a "League Two player" over his performance for City against Arsenal in the weekend's 0-0 clash at the Etihad. Haaland touched the ball just 23 during the game, with Keane saying about him afterwards: "In front of goal he's the best in the world, but his general play for such a player - it is so poor. Not just today. He has to improve that.

READ MORE: Roy Keane slammed for 'ridiculous' claim after Sky Sports comments "He's almost like a League Two player - that's the way I look at him. His general play has to improve. It will do over the next few years. brilliant striker but he has to improve his overall game." City boss Guardiola responded to the comments ahead of his side's midweek clash with Aston Villa, saying he strongly disagreed with them. He said: "I do not agree with him, absolutely not.

