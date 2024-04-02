Roy Keane criticized for calling Erling Haaland a 'League Two player'

Roy Keane has been slammed for branding Erling Haaland a 'League Two player' following Manchester City's draw with Arsenal at the weekend. Haaland is once again the Premier League's leading scorer, having won the Golden Boot last season. But he was kept quiet by Gunners centre-backs Gabriel and William Saliba at the Etihad Stadium on Sunday. The Norwegian's performance drew fierce criticism from Keane, who took aim at the striker's all-round game.

But former Premier League title winner Chris Sutton has hit back at the Manchester United legend. He insisted that the Irishman was being 'ridiculous' by being so negative about Haaland. Instead, Sutton urged City's other attacking players to step up and offer their star striker more support. "I thought some of the criticism of Manchester City striker Erling Haaland after Sunday's draw with Arsenal was well over the top. It is not Haaland's fault City did not create enough opportunities for him," Sutton told BBC Spor

IrishMirror / 🏆 4. in İE

