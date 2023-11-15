Parents of teenager who died of sepsis urge vigilance

The parents of 15-year-old Seán Hughes, who died of sepsis, have urged people to be vigilant if they are not recovering from an infection. Joe Hughes and Karen Phoenix were among those who attended the Oireachtas Health Committee at Leinster House today, where campaigners said more needs to be done to prevent unnecessary deaths. Each year, around 3,000 people with sepsis die in hospitals around the country, which is more than heart attacks, strokes or almost any cancer.

Joe Hughes told RTÉ News that before the incident, Seán had"no underlying medical issues". He said he was"a young, fit, healthy man, the prime of his life". The young rapper from Finglas in Dublin, known as Lil Red, was recovering from a chest infection when he collapsed in his home. He died at Temple Street Hospital in January 2018. Karen Phoenix said on the Wednesday morning, she called him for school, but he felt"rotten". She said she called the GP and got an appointment for that morning. "I was told he had a chest infection, an influenza, and a high feve

