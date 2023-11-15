The Impact of Immigration on the United States

Most of the immigrants managed to build better lives for themselves and in the process to make the US the richest country on earth. Our history and identity are formed by migration – and we still expect to be able to live wherever we damn well please. Photo by FPG/Hulton Archive/Getty Images If we think of what large-scale immigration looks like, I suppose most of us would refer back to the United States in the late 19th and early 20th centuries.

The huddled masses, Ellis Island, the Statue of Liberty, the melting pot, the teeming tenements noisy with Yiddish and Polish and German and Italian and Irish voices. It occurred to me to wonder what percentage of the US population in those decades was born in another country. The numbers are predictably huge. All through that period between 1870 and 1930, between 12 and 15 per cent of those living in the US were born elsewhere. It still seems an amazing idea – almost one in seven people having come from far away. Remarkable, too, that in spite of all the tensions and prejudices, it was a largely peaceful proces

