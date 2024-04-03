Michael Douglas discovers he is related to Scarlett Johansson

Oscar winner Michael Douglas was left dumbfounded after discovering his ‘DNA cousin’ was an A-list actress and former co-star. The 79-year-old Wall Street star appeared on a recent episode of genealogy series Finding Your Roots, the US version of Who Do You Think You Are?, where he discovered that he is related to Black Widow star Scarlett Johansson.

At the end of his segment on the episode, host Henry Louis Gates told Douglas that the Ant-Man actor is distantly related Johansson, who he previously starred alongside in 2019 blockbuster Avengers: Endgame. Delivering the news to the Basic Instinct star, Gates Jr said Douglas and Johansson shared ‘identical branches of DNA on four different chromosomes

