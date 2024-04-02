Luke Humphries defeats Michael van Gerwen to win German Darts Grand Prix

World champion Luke Humphries saw Luke Littler end his hopes of breaking a Premier League darts record - and took his frustration out on Michael van Gerwen. Humphries had hoped to become the first man to win four nights of Premier League darts in a row in Belfast last week - only to lose the night's opener against Littler. It meant Humphries still hasn't beaten the 17-year-old since the World Championship Final, losing four in a row.

But he has seemingly put that behind him, after roaring to victory in the German Darts Grand Prix - crushing three-time winner Van Gerwen in the final... and needing only nine legs to do so. Humphries was unstoppable at the Zenith, site of his maiden European Tour title two years ago, racking up 6-2 wins over Ryan Joyce and Danny Noppert before adding the scalp of Gerwyn Price with a 7-3 success. But he saved the best for last, blowing the Dutchman away with a stunning 8-1 triump

