Limiting New Drivers' Actions on the Road to Reduce Deaths

The AA said motorists should be prevented from carrying passengers of a similar age for at least six months after passing their test.

"We owe it to the next generation to introduce positive measures that will help give them healthy and prosperous lives" "Each year nearly 5,000 people are killed or seriously injured in crashes involving at least one young driver. One in five young drivers crash within a year of passing their test," he added.

A Department for Transport spokesperson said:"While the UK has some of the safest roads in the world, any death is a tragedy which is why we continue working tirelessly to improve road safety for everyone.

