Funeral details announced for elderly couple who died in Cork house fire

The funeral details for an elderly couple who died in a house fire in Cork city have been announced as tributes pour in for the grandparents.

The couple, who were in their 80s and 70s respectively, had recently celebrated the birth of their granddaughter, who was born in Doha, Qatar, where their son and daughter-in-law live.The loving pair will be sadly missed by their son Mark, as well as John’s sons John and Damien. John and Gabrielle will repose at the Coburg Street Funeral Home of Jerh. O’Connor Ltd. from 5pm to 6pm on Tuesday.

