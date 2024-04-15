Lawnmowers to Roar as Fine Weather Arrives in Ireland

Lawnmowers are set to roar next weekend with the long-awaited arrival of fine weather , according to one weather expert, as an area of high pressure settles over Ireland .

“Next weekend is looking really promising and could be the lift so many and business need,” wrote Alan O’Reilly of Carlow Weather. “Lawnmowers will be roaring and garden centre car parks will be jammed.” READ MORE: Garda appeal for witnesses after three people hospitalised during assault at retail premises

Tonight, many areas will be dry with clear spells, though well scattered showers will continue to spread from the northwest. Northwesterly winds will ease moderate early in the night with a few mist patches developing. Lowest temperatures of 3 to 7 degrees.Tomorrow will be breezy with long dry spells as scattered showers track southeastwards across the country through the day. A bright day with widespread sunny spells. Showers will largely die out in the evening.

Lawnmowers Fine Weather Ireland High Pressure Rainfall Temperatures Thunderstorms Business

