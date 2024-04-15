Newly elected Taoiseach vows to bring Kinahan cartel to justice

Newly elected Taoiseach Simon Harris vows to finally bring the leadership of the Kinahan cartel to justice.
Sources say the DEA has been quietly building a massive case against the Kinahan cartel after US authorities announced crippling sanctions against its leaders two years ago - and a bounty of $15M for information. “I fully support their work and will continue to support Commissioner Harris in his painstaking work to bring these criminals to justice. The Minister for Justice and I will remain fully briefed.”
It comes as Minister McEntee is also working with authorities in the United Arab Emirates to negotiate a form of extradition treaty. Officers also want to charge Kinahan in relation to an attempt to murder Hutch associate James ‘Mago’ Gately. And Gardai also want to pursue the Kinahans for directing a criminal organisation.
Last Thursday marked two years since the US Department of Treasury designated the Kinahans as a transnational criminal organisation - and issued crippling sanctions against them. “It takes a network to defeat a criminal network. A striking example of this is the work that we’ve been doing along with international colleagues in the US, UK, Spain, Europol and here in Dubai to bring an end to the Kinahan organised crime gang,” he said.
“This wealth has been gained through murders, violence and the dealing through many countries of illicit drugs and dealing in intimidation.
Taoiseach Simon Harris Kinahan Cartel Justice Gardai DEA Christy Kinahan Sr Dubai Hideout
Ireland Latest News, Ireland Headlines
Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.
Source: IrishMirror - 🏆 4. / 98 Read more »
Source: IrishMirror - 🏆 4. / 98 Read more »
Source: IrishTimes - 🏆 3. / 98 Read more »
Source: IrishMirror - 🏆 4. / 98 Read more »
Source: IrishMirror - 🏆 4. / 98 Read more »
Source: NewstalkFM - 🏆 19. / 55 Read more »