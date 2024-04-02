Irish Writers Deirdre Madden and Sonya Kelly Awarded Windham Campbell Prize

Irish writers Deirdre Madden and Sonya Kelly have been awarded the Windham Campbell Prize, worth $175,000 each, to support their work and allow them to focus on their creative practice without financial concerns. The selection committee praised Madden's novels for their portrayal of human lives with compassion and depth, while Kelly's plays were described as sparkling with everyday quirkiness.

Kelly expressed gratitude for the prize, stating that it offers a sustainable path in an industry with no guarantee of security

