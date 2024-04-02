Government Probes into RTÉ Cost Nearly €500,000

Government probes into RTÉ have cost the state nearly €500,000. It comes as two expert reviews into corporate governance, culture and HR commissioned by Media Minister Catherine Martin have yet to be completed. This is despite the fact that they were expected at the end of February. Ms Martin was asked by Social Democrats TD Catherine Murphy how much the two external reviews have cost to date. The Media Minister confirmed that total costs incurred so far are €202,956.

READ MORE: Fine Gael Cabinet contenders following Simon Coveney's shock announcement This comprises payments to Crowe Advisory Ireland for “professional services to support the work of the Expert Advisory Committees”, as well as payments to McCann Fitzgerald, who are acting as Legal Advisers to the Committees for the Reviews and “fees to a number of Committee Members

