Irish People Embrace Medical Tourism for Affordable Treatments

It may not be for everybody - but more and more Irish people are becoming 'Medical Tourists'. It can bring major treatments within reach for those looking for value, but you absolutely have to do your research, be aware of the risks and follow the best advice. With the cost of living crisis continuing to bite and the costs of many medical treatments in Ireland amongst the highest in the EU - it’s not surprising so many of us are going abroad.
Medical Tourism has really taken off since the end of the pandemic, with more and more Irish people travelling overseas for everything from tummy tucks and teeth veneers to nose jobs. Boyzone’s Keith Duffy fronted a recent RTE show about the trend for cosmetic dental treatments abroad, titled ‘Keith’s Teeth’ READ MORE: Tips for igloo-dwellers can reduce home-heating bills this winter, experts say But while the focus has been on the cosmetic - a growing number of savvy ‘medical tourists’ are travelling for more serious (and in some cases vital and life-changing) procedures that go far beyond hair transplants or losing the Love Handle
Ireland Headlines
