Escape the Dark Winter Evenings with These Book Recommendations

Escape the dark winter evenings and get stuck into a good book this month – discover these recommendations from books editor Edel Coffey … When Hilary Mantel died unexpectedly in September 2022, she and her husband were in the process of moving to Kinsale, Co Cork, both as a way of escaping Brexit and of reconnecting with Mantel’s Irish Catholic roots. But alas it was not to be. Mantel is best known for her staggering literary achievement, the(John Murray, €16.

99), features various journalism, critical essays and her excellent Reith Lectures for the BBC. It can be read episodically in no particular order or straight through in chronological order but it is uniformly witty and clever, full of Mantel’s trademark intellectual mischief and humour. A wonderful gift that gives us the opportunity to savour Mantel’s brilliance a little longe

