Ireland's Exports to Israel Reach Over Half a Billion Euro

‘Always a potential clash between importance of trade and geopolitical considerations’ and should be dealt with at EU level, says Minister for FinanceA billboard displaying an Israel i flag with the Hebrew phrase"together we will win", at Azrieli Mall in Tel Aviv. Photograph: Gil Cohen-Magen/AFP via Getty Images

This was followed by machinery and transport equipment worth almost €185 million last year to Irish businesses and €24.2 million in January. Food and live animal exports were the third most valuable category, worth €31.93 million in 2023 and just over €5 million in January. Minister for Finance Michael McGrath said: “When it comes to international trade I think it’s important that Ireland acts in concert with other countries.”

Mr McGrath is establishing the long-term investment Future Ireland Fund and the Infrastructure, Climate and Nature Fund. “It will be very important for me in setting up the new funds to ensure that we have ESG considerations embedded in the investment strategy.” Details of the level of exports from Ireland to Israel were released by the Taoiseach’s department in response to a parliamentary question from Labour TD Seán Sherlock.

Ireland Exports Israel Trade Chemicals Machinery Food Animals

We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:



IrishTimes / 🏆 3. in İE

Ireland Latest News, Ireland Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Ireland's unweaned calf exports slammed by Dutch agriculture ministerIrish MEP Billy Kelleher says he supports raising the minimum export age from 14 to 28 days and that they are trying to sort out the feeding issue

Source: IrishMirror - 🏆 4. / 98 Read more »

Emissions from Icelandic volcano reach IrelandEmissions from the latest Icelandic volcano have reached Ireland, according to the Copernicus Atmosphere Monitoring Service (CAMS). The March 17 eruption spewed lava on the Reykjanes peninsula of Iceland and has been described as the largest eruption of four in the region since December. CAMS has been tracking the plume of sulphur dioxide emitted by the latest eruption as it moves towards Europe and says it has now reached Ireland and the UK.

Source: IrishMirror - 🏆 4. / 98 Read more »

Emissions from largest of four recent volcano eruptions in Iceland reach IrelandCopernicus says plumes will move east from the North Atlantic across Ireland before hitting Europe

Source: IrishMirror - 🏆 4. / 98 Read more »

Malachy Clerkin: Ireland don’t quite reach greatness, but do enough to win Six NationsIreland deserved to win Six Nations, but would a great team butcher as many tries as they did here?

Source: IrishTimes - 🏆 3. / 98 Read more »

Ireland’s only arms contract with Israel is €295,000 a year for drone maintenanceSF TD Aengus Ó Snodaigh says State should never have purchased equipment from Israel

Source: IrishTimes - 🏆 3. / 98 Read more »

Taoiseach tells Biden history of Ireland ‘reflected’ in IsraelTaoiseach Leo Varadkar told US President Joe Biden Ireland’s history is “reflected” in Israel’s at his Shamrock Ceremony address.

Source: NewstalkFM - 🏆 19. / 55 Read more »