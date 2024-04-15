Ireland's Exports to Israel Reach Over Half a Billion Euro

‘Always a potential clash between importance of trade and geopolitical considerations’ and should be dealt with at EU level, says Minister for FinanceA billboard displaying an Israel i flag with the Hebrew phrase"together we will win", at Azrieli Mall in Tel Aviv. Photograph: Gil Cohen-Magen/AFP via Getty Images
This was followed by machinery and transport equipment worth almost €185 million last year to Irish businesses and €24.2 million in January. Food and live animal exports were the third most valuable category, worth €31.93 million in 2023 and just over €5 million in January. Minister for Finance Michael McGrath said: “When it comes to international trade I think it’s important that Ireland acts in concert with other countries.”
Mr McGrath is establishing the long-term investment Future Ireland Fund and the Infrastructure, Climate and Nature Fund. “It will be very important for me in setting up the new funds to ensure that we have ESG considerations embedded in the investment strategy.” Details of the level of exports from Ireland to Israel were released by the Taoiseach’s department in response to a parliamentary question from Labour TD Seán Sherlock.
