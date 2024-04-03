Doireann Garrihy Reveals Wedding Details

Doireann Garrihy has booked the venue for her wedding to fiancé Mark Mehigan - and she revealed that the pair have opted for a church ceremony on their big day. They have also decided on the number of guests who will join them for the special occasion later this year. However, the 2FM presenter has remained tight lipped on the date of her wedding and where the location is, only saying it will take place 'the end of this year in Ireland'.

With a few months to go until she walks down the aisle, she said she is 'not stressed' about her wedding just yet. But she added that she hasn't 'actually knuckled down yet' when it comes to planning the finer details

We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:



RSVPMagazine / 🏆 7. in İE

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Doireann Garrihy reveals wedding plansDoireann Garrihy, the 2FM presenter, has revealed her wedding plans and shared her excitement about finding her dream dress.

Source: VIP Magazine - 🏆 24. / 51 Read more »

Doireann Garrihy's stunning DWTS dress is currently half priceJennifer and Doireann always blow us away with their gorgeous looks, but thankfully you can steal their style too as Doireann's GANNI dress is currently on sale

Source: RSVPMagazine - 🏆 7. / 76 Read more »

Steal her style with River Island dupe for Doireann Garrihy's DWTS Final dressDancing With The Stars presenter Doireann Garrihy was dressed to impress last night as she hosted the final of the show in a fabulously feathery outfit and gorgeous glam makeup

Source: RSVPMagazine - 🏆 7. / 76 Read more »

Doireann Garrihy explains when she knew she was 'in love' with her fiancéWedding prep is well underway for Doireann Garrihy and Mark Mehigan, and the Dancing With the Stars presenter has opened up about the beginnings of their romance

Source: RSVPMagazine - 🏆 7. / 76 Read more »

RTE's Doireann Garrihy 'left' crushed' after online forum discussed her weight'Needless to say, I have never, ever looked at that forum myself - it would literally be self-harm to do so,' she said.

Source: IrishMirror - 🏆 4. / 98 Read more »

Doireann Garrihy felt absolutely crushed reading cruel comments about her weightThe radio and television presenter opened up about seeing trolls making negative comments about her body online after being asked how she stays in such great shape

Source: RSVPMagazine - 🏆 7. / 76 Read more »